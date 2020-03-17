Proud aunt! Khloé Kardashian gushed over her new “nephew” after her BFF Malika Haqq gave birth. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s BFF welcomed her first child, son Ace, with O.T. Genasis on March 14.

“My beautiful, beautiful nephew!!!” the 35-year-old reality star responded to the sweet photo of Ace’s hand placed gently on top of his parent’s. “Ace, we have been waiting for you,” she added with a kiss and red heart emoji.

Instagram

Khloé wasn’t the only famous face to show their excitement on social media. “Ace!!!! I can’t wait to meet him!!!!” Kylie Jenner added with two black heart emojis. “CONGRATULATIONS … My heart is so happy for you,” Adrienne Bailon wrote. “Congrats, babe!” Larsa Pippen echoed.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

Malika, 37, is over the moon about this new chapter, and it’s obvious Khloé will be right by her side for it all. The longtime friend of the Kardashian family has been very open about her pregnancy journey, including what her current relationship status with O.T., 32, is.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope, but between love [and] friendship we have created a baby boy,” Malika captioned a photo of herself and the “Cut It” artist at her bear-themed baby shower in February. “I’ve been single the last [eight] months, but I am in no way alone.”

Just because they ended their romantic chapter (for now), doesn’t mean he hasn’t been supportive during the experience. “O.T. and I have attended every doctor’s [appointment] and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival,” she continued. “My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child … Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores’ parents.”

Malika must be learning about friendly coparenting from KoKo. Despite their romance ending with Tristan Thompson last year following his tryst with Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, they are in a positive place for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian Instagram

“The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” the Good American founder captioned a photo snuggled up with her 23-month old on March 16.

Keep slaying, mamas!