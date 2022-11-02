If we’re talking about Khloé Kardashian, we have to mention her BFF Malika Haqq! The actress has been around the Kardashian-Jenner family since day one, and we love her for it. As the Sky High alum has made her own name for herself in Hollywood, she’s showed off her best looks all year round — especially in the summer months with some perfectly curated bikini photos.

Other than her gig as a part-time reality tv star, yes Malika is sometimes spotted on Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Los Angeles native is also a mom. She and ex O.T. Genasis welcomed a son named Ace in March 2020.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” Malika shared in a since-deleted Instagram post amid her baby shower in February 2020. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child.”

Following Ace’s birth, Khloé gushed over her BFF’s baby boy via Instagram, calling him her “beautiful nephew.”

Malika, for her part, returned the favor when the Good American founder welcomed her second baby, a son born via surrogate in July 2022 amid ongoing paternity drama with Tristan Thompson.

“I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances,” she shared on Stitcher’s “Reality With the King” podcast in August 2022. “She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship … but there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her and that’s really sad.”

The Famously Single alum added, “She really is one of the strongest people I know, because she’s got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she’s got a great deal of it. I’ll tell you that much.”

She may have a famous BFF, but Malika is definitely a star in her own right! Scroll through the gallery to see her best bikini moments over the years.