Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

Is Malika Haqq‘s son, Ace Flores, going to be a big brother? It’s possible! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star admitted she has newborns on the brain. “I want another baby,” Malika tweeted on Monday, November 9. “I need to get out of quarantine.”

With the coronavirus pandemic still affecting California, it sounds like the Los Angeles native’s cabin fever is the root of her baby fever. Either way, Malika, 37, is a terrific mother. After welcoming Ace, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, in March, the Famously Single alum managed to put her differences with the “CoCo” rapper, 33, aside to successfully coparent their son.

That said, it took Malika the duration of her pregnancy to come around to the idea of raising a child with O.T. — especially because he was dating other women at the time. “I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” she explained in a private confessional during an October 15 episode of KUWTK.

“Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business, but ultimately, there’s not much of it that I can avoid,” Malika continued. “To be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child … [while] he’s out at this club and he’s with this girl.”

Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram

When dreaming of starting a family, Malika never “envisioned” being a single parent. “That’s not the way I wanted this to happen,” Khloé Kardashian‘s best friend expressed. “My blessing may not have come in the perfect picture that I expected, but I’m not gonna let anything overshadow the amount of love and support I have.”

Thankfully, that love and support continues to today … including from O.T. Genasis. The former flames even got together for Ace’s bath time on October 4. “Did something right. We have the happiest baby,” Malika gushed in her Instagram Story at the time. How sweet!

