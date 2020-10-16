Honesty hour. While Malika Haqq and her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis have come a long way as coparents since their son, Ace Flores, was born in March, it was definitely rocky in the beginning.

During the Thursday, October 15, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a then-pregnant Malika, 37, and her BFF Khloé Kardashian went on a fabulous babymoon together. That said, the famous twin couldn’t help but reflect on her situation with the 33-year-old “Cut It” rapper. “I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” Malika admitted during a private confessional.

“Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business, but ultimately, there’s not much of it that I can avoid,” she continued. “To be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child … [while] he’s out at this club and he’s with this girl.”

Ultimately, when Malika dreamed of starting a family, she never “envisioned” being a single parent. “That’s not the way I wanted this to happen,” the Los Angeles native expressed. “My blessing may not have come in the perfect picture that I expected, but I’m not gonna let anything overshadow the amount of love and support I have.”

Of course, during O.T.’s absence, Khloé was by Malika’s side every step of the way. “Malika isn’t with her baby daddy and it’s been a hard journey for her,” the Good American founder said in her own confessional. “Normally, he would be taking her on a babymoon, but since they’re not … I need to make this a trip to remember because she deserves it. I want her to feel good. I want her to feel loved and spoiled.”

Additionally, Khloé hosted her bestie’s over-the-top, bear-themed baby shower in February. “I will remember this day forever,” Malika gushed on Instagram at the time. “Can’t wait to show my baby how many people love him.”

