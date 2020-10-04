Splish-splash! New mom Malika Haqq shared clips of herself and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis coparenting their sweet son, Ace, during his bath time on Saturday, October 3.

“Did something right. We have the happiest baby,” the 37-year-old wrote over the Instagram Stories clip, in which O.T., 33, played with his son in the bathtub. The rapper (real name: Odis Oliver Flores) waved a toy fish in his child’s face during the tub time. In another clip, the proud papa pretended to “throw” his son into the water, making him giggle. The final clip featured the tiny tot rolling around on a bed as his dad played with him.

Though it seems the coparenting “journey” is going extremely well for the former flames, Malika recently explained how she plans to measure the success of their parenting endeavor. “The person that will decide if it was a success is Ace,” the Sky High star told Us Weekly in September.

When it comes to what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular wants to instill in her son’s life, being able to “eliminate fear” is at the top of the list. “It hinders most and has done the same to me in the past. I think the gift … will be me learning and helping him confidently become who he is meant to be,” Malika told the outlet.

Khloé Kardashian‘s longtime BFF opened up about the difficult road toward coparenting with her ex on the September 17 episode of the Kar-Jenner-centric series.

“Me and my son’s father actually dated for, like, two-and-a-half years, but we were just in two different places in our lives and I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was just getting harder and harder,” the reality star said. “We’ve agreed to coparent and bring our son into a loving environment and that’s the most important thing.”

It’s clear these proud parents are doing a good job when it comes to creating that “loving environment” for their little boy. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Malika and O.T. coparenting baby Ace during bath time!