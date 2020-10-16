If you’re a fan of rap music, there’s a solid chance you’ve heard of O.T. Genasis. Malika Haqq‘s ex and father of her child, Ace Flores, is responsible for some of the biggest tracks in the last 10 years — and his net worth proves it! The Atlanta native is worth an estimated $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how O.T. makes his money, keep reading.

O.T. Genasis has released four mixtapes:

In 2011, O.T. (real name Odis Oliver Flores) signed with G-Unit Records, and a year later, released his first mixtape titled Black Belt. By 2014, he left G-Unit and signed with Conglomerate Records, where he released Catastrophic 2, Rhythm & Bricks and Coke N Butter.

O.T. Genasis has several hit singles:

In 2014, it was pretty much impossible to escape O.T.’s “CoCo” on the radio. Despite the explicit lyrics, the single went platinum. Additionally, his song “Cut It” featuring Young Dolph went double-platinum in 2015.

O.T. Genasis still makes music:

Based on O.T.’s Instagram, the father of two — he has a son named Genasis Flores from a previous relationship — is still working in the entertainment industry. In fact, in October 2020, O.T. released a single called “Back To You” featuring Chris Brown and Charlie Wilson.

O.T. Genasis has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians:

While it’s unclear whether or not O.T. was compensated for appearing on the famous family’s reality TV series, much of season 19 includes Malika’s pregnancy journey — including her baby shower and babymoon.

During the October 15 episode, Khloé Kardashian‘s longtime bestie opened up about O.T.’s behavior while she was expecting Ace. “I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” Malika expressed. “Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business, but ultimately, there’s not much of it that I can avoid,” she continued. “To be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child … [while] he’s out at this club and he’s with this girl.”

Since then, the former flames have come a long way as coparents!

