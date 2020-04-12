Well, someone’s gotta be the bunny! Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was hiding Easter eggs for daughter Everly to find on the big day, Sunday, April 12. The dancer, 39, shared video clips of herself placing the eggs around the house in the evening on April 11.

It seems as though the brunette beauty made sure to make her egg hunt arrangements once her 6-year-old daughter and newborn son, Callum, were asleep. Smart mama! Plus, the Step Up star even shared a post-prep selfie that moms everywhere will probably find relatable.

“Tired AF Easter Bunny,” she labeled herself in the photo as she rocked a cardigan and a white T-shirt with her hair up in a scrunchie. “No filter can help this.” LOL! Sounds like mom life around the holidays to us.

It’s no surprise to see the dedicated mother doing ~the most~ to make sure her sweet kiddos have a great Easter in quarantine amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles. In fact, the fam has definitely been keeping busy. Jenna shared the sweetest video clip of herself, Callum and Everly dancing to the new Trolls sequel on her Instagram on April 9.

Plus, an insider told Life & Style exclusively how well the two siblings are getting along — so we imagine Callum’s first Easter is going to be a blast. “Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” the source gushed days after the baby’s arrival in March.

The insider even revealed a special moment between brother and sister in the minutes after Callum’s birth. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead,” the source said. “Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond.”

It looks like this Easter is going to be another huge milestone for the family Jenna is creating with fiancé Steve Kazee. “This is a new beginning for Jenna, Steve and Everly,” the insider added about their crew. “They were a tight family unit before, but Callum just ties them all a little closer together.”