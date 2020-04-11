Play all day! Jenna Dewan shared the cutest video clip of herself, her newborn son, Callum, and her daughter, Everly, dancing to the new Trolls World Tour movie on April 10. Needless to say, the dancer’s sweet family seems to be fully entertained amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles.

“Thank you @dreamworks for making our quarantine so much more fun today,” the 39-year-old actress gushed on Instagram. “I seriously lovedddd [sic] #trollsworldtour,” she concluded, adding the rolling on the floor laughing and dancer emojis.

Naturally, tons of fans and followers flocked to the comments section to give their thoughts on the adorable post. “Your baby boy is so big!” one user gushed over baby Callum, while another added, “Look like so much fun was had!!” A separate follower also couldn’t help but gush over the animated children’s movie. “YES, we just finished it!!!” they wrote.

Plus, a few hours later, the proud mama shared a made-up selfie on her Instagram Stories. “She put a little effort into it today,” Jenna wrote over the pretty picture. Clearly, it was a good day in self-isolation for the Step Up star and her little crew.

It’s no surprise to see Everly, 6, getting along so well with her new baby bro. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively all about their blossoming connection. “Everly was desperate for a little sister, but the minute she saw her baby brother she wanted to hold him and play with him,” the source revealed just after Callum’s arrival in March.

The insider even revealed a touching moment between the siblings from the moments following the baby’s birth. “Jenna let Everly carefully hold Callum and then she gently kissed him on the forehead,” they explained. “Jenna can’t wait for Everly and Callum to bond”

At the end of the day, it seems like quarantine is only strengthening the familial bond Jenna and fiancé Steve Kazee have with their brood. “This is a new beginning for Jenna, Steve and Everly,” the insider added about the group. “They were a tight family unit before, but Callum just ties them all a little closer together.”