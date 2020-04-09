Your room is your respite! Jenna Dewan took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of herself hanging out in her chic bedroom while relaxing with daughter Everly and newborn son Callum.

“Full bed,” the 36-year-old mama wrote over the clip as she snuggled with her baby on her chest. She then panned the camera to the rest of the bed, which was filled with dogs and her 6-year-old daughter. The group seemed to be watching some cartoons on Jenna’s massive flat screen TV.

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the dancer has shown off her ~relaxing~ set-up amid quarantine. “Milk stains,” Jenna wrote over a makeup-free selfie on April 4, explaining just how at ease she’s been during self-isolation. “Who knows what this hair is doing. PJ’s still on at noon. Maaaaybe [sic] I’ll go for a walk? Or … eat a cookie and soak up my baby outside in the sun.”

Plus, it’s great to catch a glimpse of her stunning home while she’s spending so much time there. She spoke about the gorgeous pad she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee in February. “Clean comfort is key: a great couch to lay on with the kiddos, as well as comfortable chairs that are also easy to clean,” Jenna told AllModern about how baby No. 2 played a part in the decision-making process when designing. “Also, round edges on coffee tables help!”

Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram

“Steve likes a more minimalistic look and has amazing taste,” the Step Up starlet explained further. “I tend to go more feminine and mystical in my tastes, but we easily found a happy medium.” Jenna called the home “warm, calm and chic,” noting that it’s a great place for “cuddling with family and sharing in good conversations!”

This sweet fam is really enjoying each other amid social distancing — and we don’t blame them with their little bundle of joy. “This is a new beginning for Jenna, Steve and Everly,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively when Callum was born in March. “They were a tight family unit before, but Callum just ties them all a little closer together.”