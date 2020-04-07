Quarantine tea, indeed. Pop star Jessie J took to her Instagram Stories to joke with fans and followers that she’s been eating way too much amid self-isolation measures to combat coronavirus concerns. Needless to say, we’re basically in the same boat as the 32-year-old babe, so we get it.

“Nah, I actually have to stop eating,” the English starlet wrote over a black background. “I just said out loud to myself (whilst alone), ‘Seriously, are you doing to eat again?’ like I was someone else talking to me but it was me talking to me.” LOL!

Instagram

We’re pretty sure most of us are doing something similar, Jess. In a second snap, the brunette beauty showed off a pot of pasta and chickpeas … so it seems as though she doesn’t actually plan to stop indulging any time soon. “In case you were wondering what I am doing again,” she wrote over the meal in the making.

It looks like Jessie has been hanging out on the ‘gram quite a bit since news broke of her breakup with ex-boyfriend Channing Tatum. Hours after the split was revealed, the bombshell took to her Stories to share her “natural hair texture” in a steamy pre-shower video of herself in a towel.

Instagram

Life & Style confirmed Channing, 40, and Jessie’s breakup on April 3, just three months after their reconciliation. The twosome had their first split in December 2019, after dating for a year. Clearly, they saw something special in their relationship to give it a second try.

In fact, an insider told LS exclusively they were “head over heels in love” in February after rekindling their romance. “He wants to take his relationship with Jessie to the next level and is talking marriage,” the source gushed. “During the brief split, he realized how much he missed her and doesn’t want to run the risk of losing her again.”

At the end of the day, Jessie doesn’t seem too heartbroken. An insider said the split was amicable, according to Us Weekly. The former flames attempted to work on their relationship but eventually decided they would be better off as friends, the source added.