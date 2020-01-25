Channing Tatum and Jessie J Hit the Red Carpet Together for the First Time Just Days After Rekindling

They’re back, y’all! Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on January 24 — and needless to say, we’re so glad their split didn’t last very long. These two are quickly becoming one of our favorite celebrity couples.

The duo split after a year together back on December 19 … but things were basically back on before they were off. An insider told In Touch they “really [liked] each other” following the breakup and even confirmed the pair was hanging out again but “taking it one day at a time.”

The source also noted Channing, 39, and Jessie, 31, wouldn’t make “any kind of statement” about deciding to give their romance another try, asserting they “both feel it’s nobody’s business unless they want to make it public.” Which … we guess you could say a red carpet debut is public, right?

Speaking of public, the actor also publicly went to bat for his lady love on Instagram after a follower claimed he “looked better” with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. “I don’t usually address s—t like this,” the Alabama native replied to the user on January 24. “Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is … please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here.”

The Magic Mike star then explained exactly how he felt about the English songstress. “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at, but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah, that includes my ex,” he wrote. “Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. OK bye be careful with your actions. It’s what you create for yourself.”

He later added, “Just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s—t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder.” Well said, Chan.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Channing and Jessie’s red carpet debut!