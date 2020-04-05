Singer Jessie J took to her Instagram Stories to show off her “natural hair texture” in a steamy shower selfie video on April 3 — just hours after the news of her split with boyfriend Channing Tatum broke. Interestingly enough, the pop star, 32, looked pretty calm, cool and collected despite the breakup.

In the cute clip, the English starlet could be seen wrapped up in a towel with her bare shoulders on display as she flaunted her black cropped curls. Needless to say, we’re pretty envious of Jessie’s top-notch locks.

Instagram

The video comes a few hours after Life & Style confirmed the couple called it quits. Jessie’s second breakup from the Magic Mike star, 39, was amicable, a source told Us Weekly. According to the insider, the once-dynamic duo tried to work on their relationship but eventually concluded they would be better off as friends.

Just three months prior to the breakup, the twosome reunited after splitting for the first time in December 2019. They had been together a year at the time of their first separation — and it didn’t take them long to revisit their love — so it’s clear there was something special between the couple.

In fact, an insider revealed to Life & Style shortly after their reconciliation that Jessie and Channing were “head over heels in love” in February. “He wants to take his relationship with Jessie to the next level and is talking marriage,” the source gushed. “During the brief split, he realized how much he missed her and doesn’t want to run the risk of losing her again.”

At the time of the first breakup, an insider gave In Touch some insight on the cause of the split — and to be honest, we wouldn’t be surprised if some of the same reasoning came into play in their second separation.

“Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” the insider told the outlet in December 2019. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together. Jessie is free-spirited and doesn’t want to be tied down. Plus, he’s still recovering from his messy divorce with Jenna [Dewan] and is prioritizing his family.”

Either way, we’re sad to see this dreamy celeb couple go their separate ways. Hopefully, we’ll see more from them as friends in the future!