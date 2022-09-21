Speaking out. Erich Schwer‘s ex-girlfriend Amanda Kaylor is not holding back when it comes to her opinion on his and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey‘s engagement.

“If him and Gabby are for real, and he moved on and found someone, then I’m happy for him,” Amanda told Us Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, September 21. “I just hope that this isn’t just part of his plan to gain something from this because I mean, he really had me fooled.”

Erich, 29, and Gabby, 31, announced their engagement on The Bachelorette live finale, which aired on Tuesday, September 20. Days prior, Amanda went public with past text messages between herself and Erich before he went on the show. He addressed the leaked messages during the live finale special, admitting that he “poorly” handled the breakup with Amanda.

“He sent me two dozen roses two weeks after I ended things because I didn’t wanna stay with him while he went on the show. … With a note saying, ‘I’ll never stop thinking about you,’” Amanda claimed during her Us Weekly interview. “[His comments on the finale are] such bulls—t but wish them the best. She will learn.”

As for why she decided to publicize the text messages between them? Amanda said that she felt there was a “lack of honestly” with Erich.

“I feel like [going on The Bachelorette] was something that he, maybe, had in his mind longer than … obviously, I found out right before,” she shared, noting that Erich had met her son. “He let me introduce him to him the week leading up to that and then in my head, that’s kind of messed up to do knowing that [The Bachelorette is] a potential option and I don’t believe that he just got the news March 10 because they’re filming two weeks later. … I was just blindsided and hurt.”

Even though the former flames weren’t officially dating, their connection was “very intense” and they were “obsessed with each other.” Amanda claimed that “every single day that month he was texting me, ‘I need to be with you, I need to see you.’”

However, the last time they spoke was in July, per the text messages Amanda released.

“If I were her, I would be questioning it. If I were her, I would definitely be a little taken back that he went on the show with bad intentions and had been leading someone on until the day he left,” she said. “But I don’t know her. I don’t know their relationship. All I know is that what he did to me is very messed up and they can take what they want.”