On the February 19, 2024, episode of The Bachelor, Kelsey Toussant opened up to Joey Graziadei about the strained relationship she has with her father because of religion. Following the confession during the pair’s one-on-one date, fans are curious to know what religion Kelsey was before the falling out with her dad.

What Religion Was The Bachelor’s Kelsey Toussant?

While Kelsey did not specify her former religion on The Bachelor, she did discuss her past as a Jehovah’s Witness in a 2019 interview with Voyage LA.

“When high school came around, I joined a theater class and that’s when I realized I wanted to pursue creativity for the rest of my life,” the actress shared. “At the same time, I was a full-blown Jehovah’s Witness and I knew the two couldn’t coexist. So I decided to leave the religion and set my focus on attending California State University, Northridge.”

ABC

Kelsey also admitted that having a “strict religious background” for more than half of her life took a toll on her career plans at first. “I was so separated from society and didn’t even realize it and I’ve had to play catch-up ever since,” she explained. “From rebuilding relationships with family and friends to watching movies I wasn’t able to experience. Even to this day, friends of mine will ask if I’ve seen certain movies and they can’t believe that as an actress I haven’t seen some of the most iconic films!”

What Happened Between The Bachelor’s Kelsey Toussant and Her Dad?

During her one-on-one date with Joey, Kelsey opened up about falling out with her dad when she left the Jehovah’s Witness religion.

“We were really close growing up,” she shared. “We played video games together, we talked about everything. He was my rock, my safe haven. He would be there through everything, no matter what. He stopped talking to me for a while. For a very long time. It was the religion. He wanted me to focus on that and he wanted me to be in that. But in my heart I knew it wasn’t where I wanted to be. Because I chose to go to college, he didn’t support that decision at all. Anyone who was in his household has to be in the religion. So I wasn’t allowed there anymore and that hurt.”

The realtor said that she “stopped talking” to her dad after that and “didn’t understand” why. She moved in with her mom amid her strained relationship with her father.

What Is ‘The Bachelor’ Star Kelsey Toussant’s Relationship With Her Dad Today?

Kelsey told Joey that she and her dad have slowly been making progress in their relationship.

“In the last few years, we just started doing small things, like going to the movies and actually calling and checking in on each other,” she revealed. “It’s nice but it’s also very hard because he still missed a lot. So that’s tough.”