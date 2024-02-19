Kelsey Toussant is one of the 10 women left vying for Joey Graziadei’s heart on season 28 of The Bachelor. Since she’s avoided a lot of the drama this season, Kelsey hasn’t gotten much screen time going into week 6 and fans want to know more about her, including what she does for a living and where she lives.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for season 28 of The Bachelor.

Who Is The Bachelor’s Kelsey Toussant?

Kelsey is often referred to as “Kelsey T.” on the show, due to there being another contestant, Kelsey Anderson, with the same first name as her.

“Kelsey T. is the kind of woman who radiates joy and ambition everywhere she goes,” her ABC bio reveals. “She describes herself as understanding, adventurous, and ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime with Joey.”

When The Bachelor was filmed in the fall of 2023, Kelsey was 31 years old. She turned 32 in January 2024 and lives in Los Angeles. Before coming on the ABC series, Kelsey was engaged to her ex, but the relationship did not work out.

What Does The Bachelor’s Kelsey Toussant Do for a Living?

The reality television star is an aspiring actress. She has had several uncredited roles, including an appearance in 2023’s Barbie, as well as in How I Met Your Father and House Party. She starred in seven episodes of the television series Pretty Dudes and was on a 2022 episode of Send Help, according to her IMDB page.

When acting isn’t paying the bills, Kelsey also works as a realtor. She’s worked for Flower Street Group in Los Angeles since August 2023.

Kelsey graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in theater.

What Are ‘The Bachelor’ Star Kelsey Toussant’s Hobbies?

Life isn’t all work and no play for Kelsey! She loves to “have game nights with her girls, spend time with her big, tight-knit family, and play a round of beach volleyball,” according to her ABC bio.

What Happens to Kelsey Toussant on ‘The Bachelor’?

Kelsey will get her one-on-one date with Joey on the February 19, 2024, episode of The Bachelor, according to Reality Steve. The blogger reports that Kelsey gets a rose on her one-on-one and is one of the final six girls left on the show. However, she is reportedly eliminated ahead of hometown dates and did not get to introduce the tennis instructor to her family.