‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ Season 28 Recap: The Biggest Bombshells With Joey, Maria and More
The women from season 28 of The Bachelor returned to spill the tea about everything that went down this season during the Women Tell All special on Monday, March 18.
Deal of the DayKyle Richards Uses This $8 Face Mask to Revive Her Skin View Deal
Of course, Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon rehashed their drama, which resulted in them going on a two-on-one date with Joey Graziadei during week four. Some of the season’s most beloved women, like Jenn Tran and Lexi Young, also discussed their journeys on the dating show.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7