Maria vs. Sydney

The Maria and Sydney conflict barely got resolved at first. Sydney defended herself for tattling to Joey about Madina Alam saying she felt “bullied” by Maria. “My truest intention was to stick up for a friend. That is it,” she insisted.

Edwina Dorbor stuck up for Maria. “You just never liked Maria, that’s what it was,” she fired back at Sydney. Sydney said that she and Maria just had “different” ways of communicating, and Maria clapped back. “I speak the truth and you make up lies. You’re absolutely right,” she said.

However, later on, the women decided to put their issues behind them and hug it out. Sydney admitted that it was “cringey” to watch how she reacted to certain things on the show. “I don’t blame you for any of it,” she told Maria. “I think, moving forward, I should’ve been more resolution-oriented instead of pointing the finger at you.”

Maria said she did not condone the hate that Sydney and Lea were getting on social media over the situation and they all agreed to put the drama behind them.