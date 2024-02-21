Lexi Young had nothing but kind words for Joey Graziadei after she dumped him and left The Bachelor during the Monday, February 19, episode.

“Thank you to Joey for showing me that a safe, non-judgmental, and kind love exists and is possible, and for setting the bar so high for my next relationship,” Lexi, 30, wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. She also included a series of photos from her time on the ABC dating show.

The digital strategist called her time on The Bachelor “a whirlwind” and admitted that it didn’t end the way she expected. Lexi made the decision to leave the show after finding out that she and Joey, 28, didn’t have the same timeline for marriage and kids. While she wanted to try and start a family as soon as possible due to infertility struggles, Joey admitted that he was planning on a “two to three year engagement,” followed by taking some time as newlyweds before having kids.

ABC

“I know and understand that everyone has their own timeline for their personal journey and these timelines don’t always align,” Lexi continued. She also thanked producers for helping tell her story “in a way more beautiful than [she] could have ever imagined.”

During her time on the show, Lexi opened up about her battle with endometriosis. She told Joey that she may not be able to have children because of the toll that the condition took on her reproductive organs. He was incredibly understanding and assured her that it didn’t affect the way he felt about the way their relationship was progressing.

“Getting to share my endometriosis story and get the overwhelming response I received from each and every one of you means more than you’ll ever know,” Lexi added. “Every message I receive from a girl who has endo symptoms, an invisible illness, chronic pain, or infertility that I have been able to touch and help in even the smallest ways has made everything worth it.”

She concluded her post by writing, “As one chapter closes, another begins. Here’s to self love and new beginnings.”

In addition to Lexi sending herself home, this week’s episode of The Bachelor also featured Joey eliminating Jess Edwards, Lea Cayanan and Katelyn DeBacker. With just one more episode until hometown dates, there are six women left hoping to get engaged to the tennis instructor.

Joey’s journey continues on ABC Monday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET.