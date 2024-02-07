Someone has been making diva demands on the set of The Bachelor, and it’s not one of the women vying for Joey Graziadei’s love — it’s Joey himself! “He was a contestant on Season 20 of The Bachelorette, so he has a relationship with all of the producers and feels he can call some of the shots during filming,” says an insider exclusively to Life & Style.

“For example, he’ll ask for the fridge to be stocked with certain things, he’ll ask for details on the contestants … He just makes requests other ‘first-timers’ would never make.” Producers seem to be catering to the 28-year-old, too. ”The accommodations are better, there’s more attention to hair and makeup, and a stylist was brought in to make sure Joey and the women look like a million bucks!”