Lexi Young got vulnerable with Joey Graziadei during her one-on-one date on the February 12, 2024, episode of The Bachelor. After her reveal that she may not be able to have kids, fans want to know what happened to her.

Why Can’t ‘The Bachelor’ Star Lexi Young Have Kids?

Lexi has stage five endometriosis, which has affected her reproductive organs.

“I have this health condition that might make me not able to have my own children, which was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to hear,” Lexi admitted on The Bachelor. “But a lot of it is out of my control. I can only really just pray and hope that it happens for me and my partner.”

She opened up to Joey about the condition while they had dinner on their one-on-one date.

“It’s a reproductive condition where tissue that’s supposed to grow in your uterus grows on other organs,” the digital strategist explained. “It was all over my reproductive organs, all the way up to my lungs. They [were] able to go in and remove everything, but the doctor sits me down and says, ‘You know, you might not be able to have your own kids.’”

Lexi admitted that she felt a “wide range of emotions” when she heard this news because she’s felt “called to be a mother” her entire life. “I want a family of my own so badly,” she shared. “So for something to happen to me was hard to take. I’ve only opened up about it to one person, who was my ex. He ultimately came to the decision that he can’t be with someone that might not be able to have his children, which is hard.”

Joey assured her that this wouldn’t be the case for him. “There are a lot of other ways to be able to create a family,” he said. “Things happen for a reason.”

How Was The Bachelor’s Lexi Young Diagnosed With Endometriosis?

It took more than a year for Lexi to get the surgery that confirmed her endometriosis diagnosis.

Lexi said everything in her life was going “great” when she finished college. She revealed that she moved to San Francisco before ultimately relocating to New York, which is when she started feeling “pretty ill.”

She told Joey, “It was about a year and a half of not knowing what was going on with me. Fast forward, I end up meeting a doctor and they put me into surgery to figure out what was going on.” After the surgery, she got her diagnosis.

However, before she met the surgeon who diagnosed her, Lexi said she met with several other doctors who told her that the pain she was feeling was psychological.

“I was rushed to the emergency room multiple times while [working in] New York,” she shared on social media. “I was losing a lot of blood. I had really bad abdominal distention.” Despite these physical symptoms, she felt “invalidated” and started to “doubt the reality” of the pain she was in.

The Bachelor’s Lexi Young Froze Her Eggs Before Filming the Show

On the same day that her one-on-one date aired on The Bachelor, Lexi opened up about her journey on Instagram. She revealed that she froze her eggs just two weeks before she started filming the ABC show.

She called the process “challenging but incredibly empowering” and further explained her feelings about it in an Instagram video. She admitted that it was very difficult for her to decide to go on the show because she wasn’t feeling comfortable in her own skin after the egg retrieval.

However, she added, “When I look back, I would not change one thing. I now have the security and confidence that I have eggs frozen at this very moment that will – I hope and pray – turn into embryos when I’m ready.”

Was Lexi Young Sick on ‘The Bachelor’?

While viewers may have not even noticed that there was anything wrong with Lexi on The Bachelor, she said that she experienced “heavy bleeding” and “issues with ovarian cysts” during her time on the show. She also said she still has weekly flare ups of pain from her endometriosis.