Joey Graziadei has the support of his ex Charity Lawson as his journey on season 28 of The Bachelor comes to an end. Following the show’s Monday, March 11, episode, the former lead of The Bachelorette weighed in via her Instagram Story.

“Joey has been a phenomenal lead, arguably one of the best bachelors,” Charity, 28, wrote on Tuesday, March 12. “It’s been interesting watching this back now knowing what it’s like being a lead but also knowing Joey. I feel like I can read moods and body language but also knowing where he’s at in the process of all this and feeling the exhaustion. ITS a LOT.”

Charity dated Joey, 28, on season 20 of The Bachelorette in 2023. He made it to her final two and was ready to propose at the final rose ceremony. However, Charity dumped Joey before he got down on one knee. She wound up getting engaged to Dotun Olubeko instead.

Now, Joey is just days away from another potential proposal on The Bachelor. He went to the fantasy suite with his final three women – Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent – on Monday’s episode. One more elimination will air during the Women Tell All special on March 18 and then Joey will make his final decision during the March 25 finale.

The Dancing With the Stars alum had nothing but nice things to say about the final three. “[They] are all amazing beautiful girls and bring something unique to the relationship,” she wrote. “I personally love how free and bubbly Kelsey is and she is absolutely stunning. Rachel has this easy going calmness about her that is really special and I think compliments [sic] him so well, she’s also the sweetest, and Daisy is literally the definition of her name, she brings warmth and happiness and has a fascinating ability to turn almost anything into a positive moment.”

While Charity said she doesn’t know “what the ending will be,” she confirmed that she’s “rooting for everyone’s happiness and love stories.”

Joey told both Daisy, 25, and Kelsey, 25, that he was “falling in love” with them on their respective fantasy suite dates. Daisy returned the sentiment, while Kelsey took things a step further and said that she was “in love” with the tennis instructor. However, her fate on the show was left up in the air at the end of the episode when she left a note for Joey that said, “We need to talk.”

The scene concluded with Joey in tears as he read the note. “I’m so done with this,” he said. “This is, like, my worst nightmare coming true. I’m over giving everything I can and feeling like they’re not choosing me.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.