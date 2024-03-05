Joey Graziadei has caught feelings for more than one woman on season 28 of The Bachelor. A preview for the show’s upcoming March 11 episode showed the handsome lead opening up about where he stands with his final three ladies.

“We are in Tulum, Mexico, and I am falling in love with every woman that is here,” Joey, 28, said in the clip, as footage flashed of him on dates with Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. “This week is potential for fantasy suites and I hope by the end of this I feel everything I need to to be able to get down on one knee and know it’s my person.”

In another voiceover, Joey told one of the women, “I am falling in love with you, fully. I felt it for a while.” However, it’s unclear which of the final three contestants he was talking to.

During hometown dates, both Rachel, 27, and Daisy, 25, told Joey that they were falling in love with him. Kelsey, 25, admitted in a confessional that she wanted to “blurt that I love him,” but did not express those feelings to Joey.

In Mexico, the group will be joined by some of the women who appeared on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor in 2023. The preview for the episode showed Rachel, Daisy and Kelsey sitting down with the older women to get some advice. “I have been in your shoes,” Leslie Fhima told Kelsey. “I didn’t get chosen. And that was hard. Always have something in the back of your head that you might not be it.”

At the end of the clip, Joey found a note left in his hotel room door that said, “We need to talk.” The identity of the sender of the note was not confirmed but Joey was clearly affected by the unexpected message. “I don’t understand what this is,” he said. “This is my worst nightmare. This would derail everything.”

The tennis instructor also reiterated his biggest fear about The Bachelor process. “I have this feeling deep down inside that once I show every part of myself, people don’t fall in love with me,” he admitted.

Joey’s journey to find love on television began when he appeared as a contestant on season 20 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson in 2023. He made it to the final rose ceremony and had plans to propose to the Dancing With the Stars alum, but she dumped him and accepted Dotun Olubeko’s proposal instead. His season of The Bachelor began with 32 women who were all hoping to become the Pennsylvania native’s future wife.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.