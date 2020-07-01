She’s got it down pat! Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) revealed exactly what she eats in a day to stay fit and healthy on the YouTube channel she shares with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.

In the video, uploaded on June 25, the Virginia Beach native started with her breakfast routine, then took fans through her lunch, afternoon snack and dinner plans. Her hubby and their 1-year-old daughter, Alessi, also made several appearances in the 10-minute video.

What, exactly, was on the menu? Lauren walked her followers through making her morning green juice and a stir-fry noodle and veggie lunch. She concocted an epic smoothie for a snack, followed by healthy black bean tacos for dinner.

Aside from showing off her meals of the moment, the blonde beauty also noted she went vegetarian “3-4 months” before shooting the video. “I will say, meat just grosses me out now. It just comes naturally,” Lauren explained. When you don’t eat it, you start getting grossed out by it and then you don’t want to eat it.”

She and her hubby, 38, also touched on cravings and snacking — the dreaded curse of being “hangry.” According to the designer, her husband is known to get a little agitated when he’s in the mood for food. Plus, he doesn’t always choose the healthiest options.

“I usually go for sweets and like, bad stuff. Lauren’s always so good,” he noted about his wife’s food choices. “I need to be more like Lauren when it comes to grabbing food on the go.” The Bachelor Nation babe had a good tip for her beau.

“The trick is just to eat before you get too hungry,” she explained. “Because when you’re too hungry, you crave sugar.”

The happy couple — who got engaged during the After the Final Rose special on Arie’s season of The Bachelor in 2018 — have been letting fans into their lives via their YouTube channel a lot lately. They showed off their incredible Scottsdale, Arizona, home with a house tour video at the end of June.

Scroll through the gallery to see what Lauren eats in a day to stay fit!