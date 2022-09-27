Cute couple alert? Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright instantly connect during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, but will their love last? Keep reading to see spoilers about if they get engaged or split.

Do Bachelor in Paradise’s Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright Get Engaged?

Although Spencer, 27, and Teddi, 25, spark a romance on the beach in Mexico, it fizzles out quickly, according to Reality Steve. The pair are both part of the original cast and meet during week 1 — and they even go on the first date of the season.

However, after Andrew gives Teddi a rose during the first rose ceremony, she decides to self-eliminate and go home. The former contestant from Clayton Echard’s season simply “wasn’t feeling it” with the former football player.

Why Do Bachelor in Paradise’s Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright Split?

It seems as though Teddi did not click with Andrew as well as she was hoping and opted to end things before their romance progressed any further.

Fans have actually been shipping the Bachelor Nation pair for quite some time, thanks to Andrew admitting he had a huge crush on Teddi after seeing her on season 26 of The Bachelor, where she was eliminated during week 7.

“I don’t want to put any more pressure on the situation than it already is,” Andrew told Entertainment Tonight on September 23, adding that he “definitely” had interest in pursuing Teddi. “I just want to meet very genuinely and [have] no expectations.”

Before the season, the feeling was definitely mutual. The nurse told the outlet that Andrew’s personality type was one that she “usually gravitates toward.”

“I’m coming in very fresh. I’m gonna meet all of them on the sand,” Teddi coyly said. “I do love guys that are really goofy, really funny, so I think I’m probably gonna gravitate towards the guys that probably have bigger personalities here.”

Both of the contestants acknowledged that they learned a lot from their past stints in the reality dating franchise.

Andrew, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston’s season, gushed that he “loved” the unconventional dating process and couldn’t wait to do it again. “[Paradise] gives me more time with someone that I wouldn’t get in the regular world,” he explained. “So I definitely had to give it a shot. I was still single.”

For her part, Teddi said she “learned … what I want and what I don’t want in a man,” adding, “I just feel ready now … I feel like I have a lot more confidence in myself and a lot more love for myself, so now I feel like I know what I deserve. I’m not gonna settle. I’m just ready to find love, hopefully get engaged.”

Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright Still Together?

Andrew and Teddi broke things off during season 8, but that doesn’t mean they won’t rekindle things post-filming. Their relationship must not have ended on bad terms because they still follow each other on Instagram.

Their relationship would have to be long distance in the real world, as Teddi is a nurse in California while Andrew resides in Chicago.