Yikes! Bachelor in Paradise reunion special spoilers are here, and the drama between Victoria Fuller, Greg Grippo and Johnny DePhillipo is undeniably explosive. From cheating accusations to a reported off-camera argument, fans are wondering what happened between the three cast members.

Keep reading to find out what happens during the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 reunion special.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion Spoilers

Reality Steve wrote via Twitter on Saturday, November 5 that Victoria, Johnny and Greg will be present in the BiP reunion special, which is set to air in two parts on Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22.

“Greg Grippo WAS there,” Steve tweeted. “Johnny came out first. Then, they brought Victoria out to join him. Then, Victoria and Greg by themselves.”

The blogger then noted “it wasn’t pretty” during the reunion.

“Johnny said he and Victoria were in couples counseling for three weeks after filming,” Reality Steve added. “Victoria said Johnny called her a stupid c—t, and she claimed he told her she didn’t cook or clean so what good was she as a woman.”

Although Johnny admitted he shouldn’t have said certain things to Victoria, he denied ever calling her the expletive.

“Johnny said he didn’t want to air dirty laundry but eventually said Victoria threw a wine glass at him and told him she was out of his league,” Steve continued in a separate tweet.

Next, fellow BiP castmate Tyler Norris claimed a reporter told him that Victoria had cheated on Johnny at a party in L.A. and that she had been telling everyone she was single. As a result, Victoria reportedly yelled at Tyler in the reunion and told him he shouldn’t get involved in the matter.

As for Victoria and Greg’s relationship, Reality Steve reported that the two were talking before she began filming season 8 of the hit reality series. When she and Johnny later got together, he would see Greg’s messages to her, but Victoria reassured him that she and Greg were friends.

Nevertheless, Johnny discovered via social media that Victoria and Greg were hanging out in Italy later in the summer, where the duo reportedly got matching tattoos that read “Hot” in Italian, per Reality Steve.

What Happened Between Victoria, Johnny and Greg?

Although BiP contestants must keep their relationship status under wraps until after the show finishes airing, Reality Steve reported that Victoria and Johnny got engaged by the end of season 8. Fans also confirmed that they were together in August upon seeing Johnny in the background of one of Victoria’s Instagram Stories.

However, it seems trouble in paradise quickly brewed between the duo, as blogger Zachary Reality reported that Victoria and Johnny had “already broken up” by October.

That month, comedian Dave Neal via his YouTube show reported that multiple sources claimed Victoria had “cheated twice” on Johnny. However, the reports have not been confirmed. Reps for Victoria, Greg and Johnny did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment at the time.

Did Victoria Cheat on Johnny With Greg?

While the reality stars remained quiet about the situation, Victoria clapped back at an Instagram fan account who reshared a video from her Instagram, in which she thanked her fans for their support amid the cheating accusations.

“Victoria thanks those who supported her this week through all the stuff that came out,” Instagram fan account @BachelorNation.Scoop captioned the October 29 post, to which Victoria commented, “Mind ya damn business.”

Three days later, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Greg left a spicy comment under one of Victoria’s Instagram posts on November 1. However, the comment was quickly deleted.

“Go on and put on that dress that all the bad boys like,” Victoria captioned the post, to which Greg wrote, “Good girl” in his since-deleted comment.