Filming for Bachelor in Paradise season 8 might have come to an end, but it seems like there’s still some drama in the air! Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo reportedly left the beach engaged. However, it seems Victoria might have already moved on with Greg Grippo.

What happened between Victoria and Johnny? Is she really dating Greg? Keep reading for details.

What Happened Between Victoria and Johnny on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Reality Steve reported that Johnny, 25, proposed to Victoria, 29, during the season 8 finale. However, Victoria did briefly explore a relationship with Alex Bordyukov when the couples were separated for a week. But, they did ultimately reunite. The pair has kept details of their relationship under wraps since the show premiered in late September, so it’s unclear what has gone down between them since they left the beach in Mexico.

Why Did Victoria and Johnny Split?

It’s unclear what went down between them. Zachary Reality was first to report the news of their breakup as Victoria started to spark romance rumors with former Bachelorette contestant Greg, 29. On October 21, the social media star tweeted that Victoria and Johnny had “already broken up.” Then, comedian Dave Neal reported that multiple sources claimed Victoria had “cheated twice” on Johnny, leading to their eventual split.

This has not been confirmed. Victoria and Johnny have not spoken publicly about their relationship thus far. Reps for Victoria, Johnny and Greg did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Are Victoria and Greg Dating?

As cheating rumors started swirling, fans on social media claimed that they saw Victoria and Greg in Italy. Some responded and noted that it could have, in fact, been Victoria and Johnny. It’s unclear who, if anyone, Victoria is dating.

Who Has Victoria Fuller Dated in the Past?

Ahead of her stint on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Victoria dated country singer Chase Rice. It was revealed that they had a romantic history after Chase performed on Victoria’s Bachelor season during a one-on-one date between herself and Peter.

During her hometown date, Peter was confronted by one of his apparent exes that claimed Victoria had broken up marriages by having affairs with married men in her hometown of Virginia Beach. During the show’s After the Final Rose special, Victoria denied the rumors.

Following her time on The Bachelor, Victoria kept her Bachelor Nation heart open and briefly dated former Bachelor Chris Soules. They eventually split in 2020.