Yikestown! Nick Viall is making his feelings clear about Bachelor star Zach Shallcross, and the former lead is not a fan of the California native. Every week, the “Viall Files” podcast host, 42, live-tweets the new episodes and slams Zach, 26, for his actions.

“That’s 2 weeks in [a] row now Zach was a total d—k to one of the [women,],” Nick shared via Twitter on February 27. “It’s literally all about the one-on-one. Zach knows that. He made Jess [Girod] feel like she messed up for expressing a valid concern. #thebachelor.”

The former ABC personality continued in a second post, “Zach is acting like the guy who gets mad at his girlfriend for not letting him know she wanted validation on her birthday.”

Where do the two leads stand now? Keep reading for details on if Nick and Zach are feuding.

Are Nick Viall and Zach Shallcross Feuding?

While Zach hasn’t publicly spoken about the shade that Nick keeps throwing at him online, it appears there may be some tension between the two men.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nick implored the lead to “stop being a d–k,” in another Twitter post when promoting his “Viall Files” Bachelor recap on February 28.

What Has Nick Viall Said About Zach Shallcross?

“Every time Zach hears any of the woman express an insecurity, instead of showing an ounce of empathy, his face just drowns in disappointment #TheBachelor,” Nick tweeted during the March 6 episode, slamming the Bachelor lead once again. “Zach is now fully in ‘I’m the Bachelor, and it’s your job to prove to me you’re worthy.’ Mode.”

Ahead of the season, Nick predicted that Zach would have “an emotional journey” as The Bachelor star while speaking exclusively to Life & Style.

“I haven’t had the chance to meet him in person, but I hear he’s a great guy,” the podcast host shared at the ESPN and CFP’s Allstate Party at the Playoff Event on January 7. “I know they recently released the women and I’ll probably review it on my podcast, but I’m sure it’ll be entertaining and fun.”

At the time, the Wisconsin native was “excited” for Zach’s journey and hoped that he “falls in love” on the show.

“Zach seems like a pretty earnest fellow. I think Bachelor world is good for some people and for some people it’s not a fit,” Nick continued. “I don’t know him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a good environment for him. I think he’s genuine and I think it’ll work out well for him.”

Can’t wait until the finale for more Bachelor spoilers? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See if Zach Shallcross gets engaged, who his final two women are and who his top four contestants are. You can also check out Life & Style’s Bachelor page for more updates on the drama throughout the season!