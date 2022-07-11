Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is spilling the tea on why she doesn’t get along with former Bachelor Nick Viall. The Washington native claims Nick has made too may “odd” comments about her during his “Viall Files” podcast, and as a result of the feud, she’s blocked him from contacting her.

“Does Nick Viall not like you? Nick Viall is blocked from my phone. There’s some tea for you,” Katie, 31, dished to fans during a live TikTok Q&A session on Sunday, July 10. The reality star went on to explain, “I get DMs sometimes that are like, ‘Oh, my God, Nick won’t stop talking s–-t about you,'” on his weekly podcast.

When Katie confronted Nick, 41, about it, she claimed to have got a passive-aggressive response. “I messaged him one time and I was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, people are finding the things you’re saying [about me] kind of odd.’ And in short, he basically [turned it around on me]. He was like, ‘How great that you have fans that care about you! Don’t take it personally!’” she revealed.

“I don’t know, Nick is just — I don’t know what to say about him, to be honest,” Katie shared, adding that she sometimes “forget[s] he exists.” She ultimately concluded, “Whatever. You do you, Nick. I’ll see you at the top.” So far, the season 21 Bachelor has not responded to Katie’s comments.

Nick has never been afraid to call out fellow Bachelor Nation stars in the past. During the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, he said in an Instagram live session, “Stay the f–k home. Stop doing TikTok videos with groups of people in the pool,” after former Bachelorette Hannah Brown quarantined with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, and a crew of pals in South Florida, where they made dancing videos and shared plenty of vacation-like social media photos.

He’s upset at least one other Bachelorette besides Katie by dissing Tayshia Adams in March 2020 as she was in the running to be the next Bachelorette. While the honor ultimately went to Clare Crawley, Tayshia stepped in that summer as her replacement after Clare fell for contestant Dale Moss early into filming and left the show.

At the time of The Bachelorette’s season 16’s casting announcement, Nick believed viewers would find Tayshia, 31, boring and said that she would “have you in bed by 8:30” if she was the show’s lead. He later doubled down on the claim revealing, “She was very mad at me for that, which I was like, ‘Is that that bad?’ Great humans are often not great TV,” he told Us Weekly in September 2020, also adding that Tayshia unfollowed him on social media after his diss.

“I stand by that … I’ve heard from Tayshia a handful of [other] times, which I was like, ‘How does that bother you?’ I don’t understand,” he told the publication, revealing his comment that she would have viewers turning off 30 minutes into the show was because, “That was really just [me] supporting Clare,” and adding “Tayshia is wonderful.”