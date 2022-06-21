Accepting her final rose! Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston is done being the show’s lead, but that doesn’t mean her social media content is coming to an end. The Washington native is a big advocate for the bikini photo, and fans can’t get enough.

Not to mention, Katie has been using her Instagram to advocate for body positivity since March 2022 when she launched the #StyleAcrossSize alongside fashion blogger Sarah Chiwaya, otherwise known as @curvily.

“We are SO excited to launch #StyleAcrossSize: A new series where @thekatiethurston and @curvily show you how we wear the same style as two women with different sizes, shapes, and aesthetics,” the initial Instagram post read. “Style is for every ✨body ✨after all! And all the featured items we share will be available in both straight and plus sizes, because the more size inclusive fashion is, the better. ❤️ We’re starting out with this chic little black dress, and we both love how it fits. We’ll link everything for you, and we’d love to see you twin with us and share your own #StyleAcrossSize!”

Since then, Katie has shown off her #StyleAcrossSize in a swimsuit as well.

During her time in Bachelor Nation, the former marketing manager also clapped back at those spewing hate about physical appearance on her social media. In February 2021, Katie called out an internet troll who body-shamed someone in a photo posted to her page.

“You don’t get to come on my page and body shame any of my people. Immediate block,” Katie wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of the hate comment. Women supporting women!

While her positive social media comments have made headlines, Bachelor fans have also been interested in her love life. Following her season of the ABC reality show, Katie was engaged to Blake Moynes. After their October 2021 breakup, she moved on with John Hersey, who was also a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette. The former flames announced their split in June 2022.

“As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating,” John shared on social media, in part. “This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make.”

Katie also shared a statement, writing, “Statement: no we aren’t together.” Here’s to the next chapter!

Scroll through the gallery to see Katie’s bikini photos.