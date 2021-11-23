Katie Thurston‘s former future mother-in-law, Emily Moynes, has some shady thoughts about the former Bachelorette apparently moving on to a new romance with season 17 contestant John Hersey less than a month after calling it quits with fiancé Blake Moynes.

The 30-year-old beauty has been sharing a “12 Days of Messy” countdown in her Instagram Stories with videos featuring her various Bachelorette suitors. The videos have been set to songs from Taylor Swift’s album Red (Taylor’s Version) and John’s featured the tune “Begin Again.” It showed Katie fawning over him as he arrived in a limo to meet her for the first time on the show.

The Instagram account Bachelornation.scoop featured the video of Katie and John, and Blake’s mom Emily threw some subtle shade at the former Washington bank manager via a fan’s comment.

A user wrote, “Nah this is terrible on Katie’s part. I feel truly sorry for Blake. In any relationship, you put a sense of ‘trust’ in one another, especially long-distance relationships. There’s no denying the dishonesty and deception for months upon months,” and Emily “liked” the comment.

Katie and Blake announced their split on October 25, just two months after getting engaged on the August 9, season 17 finale of The Bachelorette.

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” the former couple shared on Instagram, adding, “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Katie’s “12 Days” post about John seemed to indicate that she was attracted to him when he arrived on the show and wants to “begin again,” even though she ended up sending him home in the third of her season.

The reality star shared video of John smiling while piloting a small plane and looking jovial while serving drinks at a bar. She included Taylor singing the lyrics, “I’ve been spending the last eight months / Thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end / But on a Wednesday in a café, I watched it begin again,” over the video of John, along with showing the words on screen.

Katie then shared their original post-limo meeting, where John told her he thought he was “dreaming twice as hard right now” by being in her presence after anticipating it for several weeks. Katie responded that she felt the same. “Yeah, that’s my type. I think that’s my type!” she gleefully exclaimed as John walked away. Katie then wondered if he could hear her and blushed while telling herself to “play it cool.”

While John was sent packing in episode three, Blake got Katie’s final rose, beating out fellow finalist Justin Glaze.