Revenge body! Hannah Ann Sluss and Nick Viall shaded Bachelor Peter Weber over the model’s hot bikini photos and wanted to show the leading man what he’s missing these days.

“Got my mind on the prize,” the 24-year-old captioned three snapshots of her showing off her enviable figure in an orange swimsuit at the beach. She looked incredible and Nick, 39, took notice.

“As far as [captions] go … ‘Dear Peter …’ would’ve been a home run,” the season 21 Bachelor quipped in the comments. “You nailed it,” Hannah Ann responded with a laughing emoji. Honestly, we’re impressed with Nick’s caption skills.

Peter, 28, got engaged to the Knoxville native during the finale of season 24. They split shortly after because the pilot still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. Peter and Madi briefly rekindled their romance after filming but “mutually” ended things in early March — three days following their appearance on After the Final Rose together. He is currently dating Kelley Flanagan, another former contestant who finished in the top five of his season.

It’s no secret Hannah Ann is a bit salty about her uncoupling with Peter. She previously told Nick how she felt about her ex’s new relationship on his podcast, “The Viall Files,” on March 27. The model called the photos of Peter and Kelley together in Chicago, which had surfaced two days prior, “a slap in the face” to her. However, she’s ready to move on.

“I’m not giving either of them my face to slap,” Hannah Ann added. “You know what, in the day, I’m single, Peter’s single, Kelley’s single … No, I mean, we’re all single, and, you know, good for them if that’s the case but I just don’t take it personally.” She added another little jab at her ex and mentioned she hopes Peter can be “decisive” about the lawyer.

As far as where Hannah Ann’s dating life stands after all the heartbreak, the Bachelor Nation babe is hopeful for what’s next. She explained to Nick on March 25 she couldn’t date prior to After the Final Rose to not give away any season spoilers.

“Now, I’m definitely getting to know some people; there’s one person, in particular, I’m excited to go on a date with after this,” she teased while referencing social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. The starlet has since been spotted on a coffee date with NFL player Mason Rudolph.

Keep slaying, girl!