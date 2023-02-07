Gorgeous! Bachelor contestant Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki quickly caught leading man Zach Shallcross’ eye during season 27, and her bikini photos are also turning heads among fans.

Gabi, 25, made a bold first impression with Zach, 26, after stepping out of the limo.

“I’m from Vermont, so I brought you a little bit of home,” she said presenting a bottle of maple syrup. “It’s my right to force you to drink this maple syrup.”

Although Zach didn’t seem like a huge fan of the sugary elixir, Gabi didn’t get discouraged, telling the cameras, “The look on his face looked like it didn’t resonate with his palate. So, I’m hoping I resonate better.”

She hails from the north, but Gabi seemingly lives in Houston, Texas, these days thanks to her job as a senior account executive, per her LinkedIn.

Location-wise, she’s a great fit for Zach, who splits his time between Texas and his native California, but that’s not the only detail that makes them a match made in heaven.

“She comes from a very loving family, and her parents’ marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she hopes to find,” Gabi’s ABC bio reads.

For Zach’s part, he also learned “what true love looks like” from his parents’ 30-year marriage. “He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner,” says his bio.

Gabi wants an “honest, outdoorsy man who will always put her first,” noting that she’s “adventurous, loyal and driven.”

Lucky for her, Zach has repeatedly assured he is looking for his future wife through the experience.

“My take on that is when you know, you know,” the Bachelor Nation star told People in September 2022. “I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married. if you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

Before starting his own journey to find love as the Bachelor, Zach appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s joint season of The Bachelorette in 2022. Although he made it to the finale, he and Rachel, 26, split after fantasy suite dates.

Keep scrolling to see Bachelor contestant Gabi Elnicki’s bikini photos!