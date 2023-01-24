Saying goodbye to some of Zach Shallcross‘ 30 women! The Bachelor star has sent home some fan-favorite contestants during his journey to find love on the ABC reality show’s 27th season.

After competing for Rachel Recchia‘s heart and being sent home following his hometown date, Zach was named the new Bachelor.

“It might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had,” the California native told People ahead of his season’s January premiere. “But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama.”

When reflecting on his time on The Bachelorette, Zach recalled his “biggest takeaway” from his time as a constant and attempted to instill that into his own group of women.

“Something that I tried to maintain throughout this season is really encouraging all the women to be open with how they’re feeling with everything,” he explained. “Having that constant line of communication, always being open and vulnerable through it all so that there aren’t any chances of a blindside.”

Following his time on Rachel’s season — which she shared with Gabby Windey — Zach was vocal about feeling a “lack of communication” between himself and the pilot.

“There was a lot of question marks and a lot of guessing. And when it came down to last season with Rachel, a lot of stuff came to fruition and a lot of big question marks and surprises and that leads to shock,” he told Us Weekly in January. “For me, one thing that I pride myself on is the fact of having communication throughout [my time as the Bachelor]. So, I even told all the women on night one, like, good or bad, please tell me how you’re feeling. Because I will,” he told I know what I want out of this and I know what it takes to have that healthy relationship … communication.”

