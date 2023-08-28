They’re engaged! Congratulations are in order for The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown and her newly minted fiancé, Adam Woolard.

The male model, 33, proposed to the former reality TV star, 28, on August 24 in Whitwell, Tennessee, where they now reside.

Following their engagement, Hannah admitted that she was so busy “putting roots down” in their new home and focusing on work that she didn’t see the proposal coming.

“I hadn’t really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning, I did not catch on,” she said in an interview. “We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it.”

Adam popped the big question in private, but the pair celebrated the special occasion with close family and friends afterward.

Hannah and Adam made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 after the ABC alum shared a sweet Valentine’s Day shout-out for her man. Immediately, Hannah received praised from her fans and Bachelor Nation buddies alike.

“I couldn’t approve more. I actually had a chance to meet him, and he’s incredible,” season 25 Bachelor Matt James told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “He’s a really good guy.” In addition to commenting on Hannah and Adam, Matt, 31, made it clear that Hannah moving on was A-OK with her ex and Bachelorette runner-up, Tyler Cameron.

“I’m excited for Hannah and Tyler,” Matt assured. “I think people can see that they can coexist. They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah.”

As for Tyler, he too had nothing but kind things to say about Adam and his former flame. “I haven’t met him but seen pictures of him … Good-looking guy, so I’m happy for her,” Tyler explained in a seperate interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We want each other to be the best person we can be … If that’s being happy with other people, then that’s what we want.”

As fans know, Hannah hasn’t always had the easiest time finding love. During season 15 of The Bachelorette, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native chose contestant Jed Wyatt over Tyler and second runner-up Peter Weber.

However, come June 2019, Jed’s ex-girlfriend Hayley Stevens came forward and claimed that she and Jed were still an item when he left to appear on the ABC series. “We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” Hayley, 31, said at the time. “He told me the Bachelorette was just an obstacle, and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Jed maintained that he was “very single” before meeting Hannah.

Even so, less than two months after leaving The Bachelorette together, Hannah and Jed called it quits. “The engagement is over, we are not together. That is not what I said yes to,” the former University of Alabama student said during her After the Final Rose special.

“With Jed, I was so happy because I thought I was getting this person that I can spend life with who was sweet and sincere and honest and that has not been the case,” Hannah admitted.

We’re glad she found The One in Adam!