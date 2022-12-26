Finding love! Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard might be the cutest couple around, and their relationship timeline proves it.

After she was the Bachelorette on the show’s 15th season, the Alabama native left Bachelor Nation to find love in the real world. She and Adam, a model and meditation teacher, went Instagram official in February 2021 when Hannah shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to her man. Later that same month, the couple stared in Jordan Davis’ music video for “Almost Maybes” together.

In March 2021, the former ABC star stared to share more details about her relationship, revealing the details of their first date in a YouTube video.

“He asked me out and it was a Mexican restaurant called Chulita. We had margaritas,” Hannah shared at the time. When talking about their first impressions of each other, it was clear that there was an “instant spark” between them.

Not to mention, Adam also got the seal of approval from Hannah’s closest friends.

“I couldn’t approve more. I actually had a chance to meet him, and he’s incredible,”fellow former Bachelor Nation Matt James told Entertainment Tonight in February 2021. “He’s a really good guy, and I’m excited for Hannah and Tyler [Cameron] because I think people can see they can coexist. They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah.”

Tyler, who was the runner up on Hannah’s season and sparked romance rumors with the reality star after the fact, told Entertainment Tonight days later that he was “happy” for his ex.

“We want each other to be the best person we can be,” he added. “If that’s being happy with other people, then that’s what we want.”

Hannah, for her part, can’t stop gushing over Adam in various social media posts.

“Adam appreciation post. Just feeling especially blessed today to have you by my side,” Hannah gushed in a June 2021 Instagram caption. “Thank you for everything you do for me. I’m one lucky girl.”

Adam, for his part, returns the favor.

“I love you more every single day. I always knew I’d find someone who would match my weird,” he captioned a social media post from February 2022. “Not everyone can say that they are completely themselves with their significant other … I’m glad I can. Thank you for being you.”

