Did Hannah Brown's New Boyfriend Adam Woolard Propose?

Wait a sec … is Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown engaged? The Alabama native appeared in country crooner Jordan Davis‘ music video for his single “Almost Maybes,” which premiered on Friday, February 19 — and her new boyfriend, Adam Woolard, seemingly popped the question on camera. But are they really engaged?

Considering the visual’s narrative, it seems unlikely. The track’s video followed the 26-year-old as she played a woman who cycled through different milestones in her love life, such as a monumental breakup and meeting her partner’s parents. Toward the end of the video, Hannah’s character is seated with her man, played by Adam, at dinner before he opens a small box containing a diamond ring.

However, Hannah, who was previously engaged to Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt, got up from the table and walked away before viewers could see her accept or decline the proposal. Her character was later seen smiling and laughing alongside the singer, 32, toward the end of the video — seemingly implying that she ended up with him in the world of the video.

In late January 2021, the Dancing With the Stars winner sparked romance rumors with a mystery guy after posting an Instagram Story photo cuddled up to the unidentified man. Days later, the pair were spotted holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles.

YouTube

On February 14, the new couple made their relationship Instagram official. “Happy Valentine’s Day @admandew,” Hannah captioned a sweet photo of the dynamic duo exchanging a kiss while on horseback. She later shared to her Instagram Stories, “Feeling all the love. Happy Valentine’s, y’all.”

The reality star previously dated her Bachelorette season 15 runner-up Tyler Cameron, who seems to approve of the model and mediation teacher.

“I haven’t met him but seen pictures of him … Good-looking guy, so I’m happy for her,” Tyler told Entertainment Tonight on February 9. “We want each other to be the best person we can be … If that’s being happy with other people, then that’s what we want.”

Matt’s best friend — and the season 25 Bachelor — Matt James also really likes Adam. “I couldn’t approve more. I actually had a chance to meet him, and he’s incredible,” he told the outlet days earlier. “He’s a really good guy, and I’m excited for Hannah and Tyler because I think people can see they can coexist. They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah.”