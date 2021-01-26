Going public? Hannah Brown and her rumored boyfriend, Adam Woolard, were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles on Monday, January 25. The former Bachelorette and the once-mystery man held hands while going on a casual stroll, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The pair’s outing comes less than a week after Bachelor Nation fans seemingly uncovered Adam’s identity. As it stands, Hannah, 26, has yet to show her possible beau’s face on social media. However, on Thursday, January 21, the Alabama native posted a video on her Instagram Story snuggling up to a man. Hours later, Hannah was seen dining in Nashville, Tennessee, and sitting closely to someone who appeared to be the same man.

Although Adam’s Instagram account is set to private, he and the reality TV personality do follow each other. Moreover, in November 2020, Hannah revealed that she was ready to date again following her stint on The Bachelorette in 2019. “I think this is a big step,” she said in a YouTube video at the time. “I am excited.”

While Hannah did leave the ABC series with fiancé Jed Wyatt, the couple called it quits less than a month later after the contestant’s ex-girlfriend Hayley Stevens came forward and claimed they were together prior to the show. After her failed relationship with Jed, 26, Hannah had some reservations about putting herself back out there.

“Going on dates with people that you don’t know, for anybody, can be scary,” she admitted. “You need to do background checks or something. So, my way of protecting myself is to not put myself in a vulnerable situation that could be bad.” Later in the video, the Dancing With the Stars alum said she went on a total of three dates — but none of her suitors was the right fit.

“Of course, I love connecting with people and it always feels good and makes the time and the date better when you can find things to connect it but it’s just not captivating,” Hannah explained before ending a positive note. “Three strikes I’m out, but I have another at bat next inning. So, watch out!”

With Adam on her arm, it looks like her efforts paid off!