Go, girl! Hannah Brown revealed she’s jumping back into the dating pool. “I think this is a big step,” the season 15 Bachelorette gushed during a YouTube video on Wednesday, November 11. “I am excited.”

In the vlog-style clip, Hannah, 26, explained she joined a dating app “for the first time” and “matched with some really cute guys.” As a result, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant decided to go on her first date.

“This guy, he’s just like a good guy … like, he’s attractive,” Hannah described. “There are definitely some smoke shows on there but he’s attractive, seems really nice.” As Bachelorette fans know, the Alabama native doesn’t exactly have the best track record with love.

After choosing contestant Jed Wyatt and getting engaged in 2019, Hannah discovered he actually had a girlfriend before leaving for filming. Naturally, they called it quits shortly thereafter. Since then, Hannah and runner-up Tyler Cameron continue to fuel relationship rumors, but the former flames insist they’re just good friends.

Either way, it looks like the Bachelor Nation beauty is ready to fall in love with someone outside of the franchise … no matter how unsettling it can be! “Going on dates with people that you don’t know, for anybody, can be scary,” Hannah reasoned. “You need to do background checks or something. So, my way of protecting myself is to not put myself in a vulnerable situation that could be bad.”

Based on her video, Hannah went on a total of three dates … in a day! Unfortunately, the University of Alabama alum didn’t make any serious love connections. “Everyone I’ve gone on a date with has been nice, polite, kind, but just not that spark with them,” she explained.

“Of course, I love connecting with people and it always feels good and makes the time and the date better when you can find things to connect it but it’s just not captivating,” Hannah continued before concluding on a positive note. “Three strikes I’m out, but I have another at bat next inning. So, watch out!”

