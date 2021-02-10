Amicable exes! Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron reacted to Hannah Brown’s new relationship with boyfriend Adam Woolard, and he approves.

“I haven’t met him but seen pictures of him … Good-looking guy, so I’m happy for her,” the Bachelor Nation stud, 28, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, February 9. “We want each other to be the best person we can be … If that’s being happy with other people, then that’s what we want.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Tyler was Hannah’s runner-up, but she ended things with him during the finale of season 16 in 2019 to get engaged to Jed Wyatt. The Alabama native, 26, and her fiancé, 27, split shortly after when she found out he lied about the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens.

The former beauty queen fueled dating rumors with Tyler when she began quarantining with him and a group of pals, including current Bachelor Matt James, at his Florida home in April 2020. However, the male model insisted he and his ex “cared for each other as people” and remain friends to this day.

Although Tyler hasn’t met Hannah’s new model beau, 33, he did get the green light from Matt, 29. The season 25 Bachelor gushed over Adam during an interview with ET on February 2.

“I couldn’t approve more. I actually had a chance to meet him, and he’s incredible,” the real estate analyst said. “He’s a really good guy, and I’m excited for Hannah and Tyler because I think people can see they can co-exist. They can be happy with people that aren’t Tyler and Hannah.”

Hannah has been keeping her romance with Adam very low-key and hasn’t even shown his face on her social media. However, they’ve been photographed holding hands in Los Angeles, and the Dancing With the Stars champ has posted pics while out with her man.

As for Tyler, who has been romantically linked to model Camila Kendra, he’s following Hannah’s lead and keeping his romantic life out of the public eye for now.

“I keep that world private,” he told ET about dating. “There are just things I want to do for myself and work life and construction that I am excited about. That really has my focus right now. I am extremely happy. Things are going great right now. I am pushing myself in new ways and am excited to see what has all come out of it.”

It looks like Tyler and Hannah are starting a new chapter!