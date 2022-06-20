Bikini Queen! ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown’s Sexiest Swimsuit Photos

From beauty queen to beach babe! Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown looks incredible in swimsuits, and she loves sharing photos of herself in sexy bikins since moving to Los Angeles.

After Hannah appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and became the leading lady during season 15, she relocated to Los Angeles in 2019 from her hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She eventually landed in Santa Monica and is loving her seaside life.

In May 2022, the Dancing With the Stars champ revealed her apartment makeover. The space, which she shares with boyfriend Adam Woolard and their dog, Wally, was decked out with soothing colors and natural textures to reflect their close proximity to the beach.

“We both wanted something warm and inviting, comfortable and coastal. We wanted this apartment to feel like home for whoever walks through the front door,” Hannah told People about their home’s new vibe. “Every seat in the apartment is cozy and the design goes perfectly with the natural environment here in Santa Monica.”

While their abode is cozy for the duo to cuddle up together on casual nights, the God Bless This Mess author and male model, who started dating in 2021, also wanted a place that was ideal for bringing their friends together.

“We plan to use it equally for relaxing by ourselves and for entertaining,” Hannah explained. “We love throwing dinner parties and get-togethers for our friends and we both wanted our place to be somewhere everyone could gather to celebrate life.”

All in all, their beachside bungalow perfectly encapsulates their California life together. “We learned how much we value really making sure your home is a reflection of who you are,” Hannah added. “We are both so excited to come home and enjoy our space together!”

The Bachelor Nation alum spends a lot of time at the beach with her beau and their friends, and she looks incredible while doing so. However, the former Miss Alabama previously opened up about struggling with body image issues.

“I’ve definitely struggled with accepting the way my body is now,” Hannah explained in a 2021 YouTube video, adding that she wanted to be a “more authentic, real version” of herself. “I’m like, ‘No, Hannah! Cut the crap and learn to have a healthy lifestyle and accept how your body is.'”

She added, “I needed to dig deep emotionally in who I want to be … Thank goodness I’ve grown and changed and so has my body.”

