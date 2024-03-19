Jesse Palmer may be the host of The Bachelor and as a former Bachelor lead himself, he’s more than qualified for the job. The beloved sports commentator and former professional football player was the lead of season 5 and left the dating show without an engagement.

When Was Jesse Palmer the Lead of ‘The Bachelor’?

Jesse was 25 years old when he starred in season 5 of the long-running ABC series. His season aired from April 2004 to May 2004.

What Happened During Jesse Palmer’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’?

The now-Bachelor host is known for an infamous name flub during his season.

During the first rose ceremony, Jesse gave his rose to a woman named Katie, but in reality, he meant another contestant named Karen.

“That wasn’t the girl I wanted to give it to,” Jesse told host Chris Harrison. Katie was allowed to stay for another week and Karen was also allowed to stay.

“I was staring at Karen, offering her the rose, and I said, ‘Katie,’ and then in my peripheral vision, another woman started walking, and that’s when I thought to myself, ‘Damn it, I screwed that up,’” Jesse later recalled on the Jennifer Hudson Show in March 2023. “It was like playing quarterback in the NFL, you gotta scramble in the moment.”

Who Won Jesse Palmer’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’?

Jesse’s final two consisted of law student Jessica Bowlin and general contractor Tara Huckeby.

The season 5 lead went with his “gut instinct” and asked Jessica to be his girlfriend, not his wife. “I am not ready to propose to you tonight,” he said during the May 2004 finale. “I think that we need more time to grow and learn about each other.”

When Did Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin Break Up?

Jesse and Jessica split in June 2004, just one month after the finale aired.

“Jessica and I shared an incredible romantic journey on the show that began with a friendship that remains strong today,” Jesse shared in a statement to Extra at the time. “We simply realized that, individually, our next steps take us in different directions.”

Meanwhile, for her part, Jessica told the outlet, “With too much distance and too little time, these were not ideal circumstances in which to start a relationship.”

Is Jesse Palmer Married Today?

Jesse’s Bachelor days are behind him! Jesse sparked a connection with model Emely Fardo in 2017 and the pair got engaged during a romantic trip to Paris in July 2019. They later tied the knot in June 2020 in an intimate ceremony after canceling their wedding in France due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jesse and Emely became parents in January 2024 after welcoming baby No. 1, daughter Ella Reine.