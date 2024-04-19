Fans quickly got to work decoding the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, following its release on Friday, April 19. Known for writing about her love life, the 34-year-old no doubt got inspiration from ex Joe Alwyn, whom she split from in April 2023.

“When it comes to her new album, she has no qualms about the songs being about him and their breakup,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s fair game, in her view.” While breakup songs may sting, the 33-year-old British actor can take comfort in the fact that he’ll continue to earn money for cowriting six songs from three of her previous albums — he’s already raked in a reported $2.3 million.

“Taylor and Joe worked together on a lot of songs, and she was happy to give him writing credit for them, he deserved it,” says the source. As for another ex, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, well, the joke seems to be on him. In a recent interview, Vick Hope, who’s now married to Calvin, revealed that she’s a Swiftie. “Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” she admitted, adding, “Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done.”