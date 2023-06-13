Where Are All of the Forgotten ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Cast Members Today? See Them Now

The Real Housewives has a long history of cast members — from the household names to those who have been forgotten. Fans already know the franchise’s biggest stars, from Lisa Vanderpump to Kyle Richards, but where are the ones who left their individual shows?

Stacie Scott Turner is a prime example, as she starred in the first and last season of The Real Housewives of D.C. The show came to an abrupt end in 2010 after cast members Michaele Salahi and Tareq Salahi allegedly crashed a White House state dinner.

“I mean, I loved Real Housewives of D.C. I wanted to bring it back for a second season,” Bravo leader Andy Cohen said in 2015, according to multiple outlets. “But that show really got torpedoed by the ‘Salamis,’ I feel like, with the White House crash, there was such a stink on it from those two.”

Nowadays, Stacie is working as a real estate agent.

Another noteworthy former star from the franchise is Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kimberly Bryant, who appeared in season 1 but basically dropped out of the public eye afterward. Though she and her family reappeared in the series in a few future episodes, Kimberly’s full-time role was cut short after her husband, Scott Bryant, got involved in an alleged altercation.

In February 2023, the couple faced a serious financial downfall after their Chicago home entered foreclosure, according to The Sun. The Bryants reportedly owed more than $1.2 million to Bank of America when they purchased their home in 2006.

After testifying in court in November 2013 that she and her husband had lost “100 percent” of their income, the duo had to vacate their home by 2014, according to the outlet. It is still unclear where they moved to.

Another former housewife who encountered money troubles is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak. Though she wasn’t entirely forgotten by fans with her spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy, Kim’s connection to the Real Housewives faltered over the years.

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel even blasted Kim for her massive debt.

“[Kroy’s] on a football salary. She’s on a Housewives salary. And they’re spending like the f—king plane’s going down,” Bethenny said in an Instagram video in May 2023. “The thing is, you can’t spend more than you make.”

In Touch confirmed in October 2022 that Kim and her now-estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion was facing foreclosure. Though the duo managed to get their home off the auction block by February 2023, the two filed for divorce and Kim’s alleged gambling and overspending habits surfaced online.

Scroll through the gallery to get an update on the forgotten Real Housewives cast members.