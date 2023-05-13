Xoxo, Taylor. Taylor Swift gave a sweet shout-out to bestie Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds’ eldest daughters while on stage during her “Eras Tour” stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, May 12.

“There are a few of the characters [in the song ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” Taylor, 33, told the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field while introducing the hit. “And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”

Later in her set, the Miss Americana star looked over to the VIP section where the girls and their famous parents were sitting while performing the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and mouthed “Hi James” and “Hi Nezzy,” per fan footage shared via social media.

The “Blank Space” artist previously revealed the special meaning behind the fictional characters in her song off her 2020 album, Folklore, saying, “All the characters in this story are after my friend’s kids, and I hope you like it.”

“[James] lost the love of his love, basically, and doesn’t understand how to get it back,” she shared in a Twitter video that August. “I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time.”

She added that the song is from the perspective of a teenage boy. “I’ve always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identities and you can sing from other people’s perspectives, and that’s what I did in this one.”

Following Taylor’s three-hour performance in her hometown, the “Bad Blood” singer was spotted exiting the stage while holding 8-year-old James’ hand alongside the Gossip Girl actress, who was carrying 6-year-old daughter Inez in her arms.

The Deadpool star – who tied the knot with the A Simple Favor actress in 2012 – previously opened up about the special “honor” of having his daughters’ names in one of Taylor’s hits.

“We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor,” Ryan, 46, said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle in August 2021. “We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”