From friends to forever! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married for over seven years, have welcomed three children together and continue to be one of the cutest couples in Hollywood.

What’s their secret? The pair simply adore each other. “I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life,” the stunning actress gushed to Marie Claire about her relationship with her hubby in 2016. “That was the biggest thing to me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”

Keep scrolling to see their full love story!