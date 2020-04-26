Who doesn’t love this hilarious couple? Actress Blake Lively hilariously roasted her husband, Ryan Reynolds, over his quarantine ponytail on her Instagram Stories on April 25. Needless to say, these two might be our favorite celebrity social distancing duo.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” the 32-year-old jokingly wrote over a photo of her hubby, 43, and his comically small ponytail. Yeah, we totally LOLed over this one, y’all.

Instagram

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time the Gossip Girl alum has ragged on the Deadpool star while their family self-isolates. In fact, the blonde beauty teased her man on social media about his sexy personal trainer on April 9.

“[Ryan Reynolds], I keep swiping right. This thing isn’t working,” Blake hilariously quipped in response to the fitness professional’s insane abs. “Oh … swipe UP.” LOL! Plus, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the funny couple has no problem keeping the spark lit, even with their three children — James, Inez and their third daughter whose name they have yet to reveal — in the picture.

“They keep the romance alive with date nights!” the source revealed in December 2019. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.”

And it doesn’t stop there when it comes to the Canadian actor’s charms. “While juggling their busy work schedules with looking after [their] daughters can be challenging, Ryan still manages to find the time to organize something special for Blake at least once a week,” the insider gushed.

“He’ll whip up something simple in the kitchen, like a pasta dish and light candles to create a romantic ambiance while they eat,” the source raved of his doting nature, which also includes post-meal pampering. “After dinner, he’ll give her a shoulder or foot massage to help her relax and they’ll snuggle up on the couch and watch a movie.”

If Blake and Ryan’s marriage sounds like #goals … that’s because it is #goals. We love these two lovebirds!