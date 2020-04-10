LOL! Blake Lively teased husband Ryan Reynolds over his hot personal trainer, Don Saladino, and it’s the funniest thing we’ve seen all week.

The actor promoted Don’s Instagram page and four-week program on his personal social media page on April 9. “He trains a bunch of superheroes and a certain nasty, s—t-talking Deadpool. He’s one of the greats,” the 43-year-old wrote along with a shirtless photo that showed off Don’s impressive physique.

“[Ryan Reynolds], I keep swiping right. This thing isn’t working,” Blake, 32, hilariously wrote in response to Don’s abs. “Oh … swipe UP.” We don’t blame you, girl.

The A-list couple always seems to have a lot of fun together. News broke on October 4 that they welcomed their third daughter, who was reportedly “about two months old” at the time. They also share James, 5, and Inez, 3.

The Rhythm Section actress confessed that their newest addition was “a bit of a tough adjustment” for their family during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on January 29. “I mean, I have two other daughters. My oldest is very into the baby but my middle child, eh, not so much,” she explained.

Blake noted that Inez tried to keep “away” from the new baby but eventually found out the perks of being a big sis. “And then, I said to her, ‘You’re going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, anything you want!’” Blake continued. “And she goes, ‘Aw, I didn’t love you but now I do.’” The toddler’s response came with some sass, and the Simple Favor star compared Inez to “Jennifer Aniston in Friends — just, like, this cute little thing.”

With such a busy house, Blake and Ryan keep the “romance alive with date nights,” an insider exclusively dished to Life & Style about the husband and wife. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene,” said the source.

It looks like having a great sense of humor is also a key to a happy marriage. Keep being the cutest!