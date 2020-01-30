LOL! Blake Lively hilariously recalled how her middle daughter, Inez, reacted to her newborn baby sister. While their oldest girl, 5-year-old James, is extremely “maternal,” Inez was less than impressed with her new sibling. The 32-year-old told the funny story during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on January 29 before diving into what this new chapter of life looks like for her and husband Ryan Reynolds.

“It’s been a bit of a tough adjustment in our house but it’s good,” the Rhythm Section actress admitted. “I mean, I have two other daughters. My oldest is very into the baby but my middle child, eh, not so much.” Despite the uncertainty from Inez, 3, Blake quipped, “We’re thinking of keeping her.”

“She sort of pretends to play with her,” the blonde beauty explained about Inez. “So, like, in the beginning, our oldest is loving on her, she’s very maternal. And then, our middle daughter just keeps away from her.”

However, Inez quickly learned the perks of having a younger sibling and eventually came around. “And then, I said to her, ‘You’re going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, anything you want!'” Blake continued. “And she goes, ‘Aw, I didn’t love you but now I do.'” Her hilarious reaction came with a bit of sass and the Simple Favor star compared her toddler to “Jennifer Aniston in Friends — just, like, this cute little thing.”

News broke about Blake and Ryan, 43, welcoming their third child, whom the parents still haven’t announced the name of, on October 4. This was reportedly “two months” after the sweet girl was born. With a full house, it can be hard to keep attention on your marriage. A source exclusively dished to Life & Style about how the two actors make time for each other.

“They keep the romance alive with date nights!” the insider divulged about the gorgeous couple. “Even if it means doing something simple, like going on a hike, enjoying a home-cooked dinner together or movie night — they’re an extremely private couple and aren’t really into the Hollywood scene.” Too cute!

It sounds like Blake and Ryan are killing it as a family of five!