Looking fab! Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram on Monday, April 20, to show off her new pink hair, and we’re obsessed.

The 17-year-old also flaunted her locks in a recent video her sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, shared on TikTok. It’s safe to assume the Dance Moms alum is keeping herself busy while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Maddie Ziegler/Instagram

Additionally, Maddie seems to be spending time with her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin. They recently took in a foster dog. “Fostering this beautiful baby boy,” the Sia collaborator wrote on Instagram on April 7. “In love with him.”

Speaking of being in love, Maddie and Eddie are seemingly head over heels for each other. The couple shared their first Instagram selfie together on March 15, along with a sweet message just as social distancing began.

“We’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes,” she captioned the snap of her and her beau, 18, lying in bed. Unfortunately, not everyone shared their positive attitude. One person called the pair out because they believed the photo was “inappropriate.” Then, Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, came to the rescue. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” she clapped back. On the bright side, Melissa seems to approve of her daughter’s relationship with the musician because she commented, “Such a beautiful picture!”

It’s evident Melissa cares a lot about her children. She gushes over them any chance she gets. In honor of International Women’s Day, she shared a heartwarming post about Maddie and Mackenzie.

“I am so very proud of my girls, what strong young women they have become,” the mom of two captioned an Instagram post she shared on March 8. “The most important thing in my life is them and seeing how they stand up for what they believe and how they support each other and other young women! Let’s all celebrate all women today and every day.” What a sweet bond!