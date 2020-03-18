‘Dance Moms’ Alum Maddie Ziegler Has Dated a Few Fellas in Her Life — See Her Past Boyfriends

She’s all grown up! Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler became a teenager before our very eyes on the dance competition reality series — and she’s continued to share her life with fans on social media even after she quit the show. We’re taking a look back at Maddie’s dating history, especially after she sparked controversy with boyfriend Eddie Benjamin.

In fact, the dynamic duo seems smitten with one another. Maddie posted a sultry snap of the couple lying in bed together (with Eddie’s shirt off) on March 16. “We’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes,” she captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji. Needless to say, fans and followers were a little shook by the picture.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” one user commented on the photo. But believe it or not, Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, came through in the replies and seemed to have zero issues with the photo. “He has his shirt off for God’s sake! He’s a boy!” she wrote back.

Melissa also left her own separate comment on the memory. “Such a beautiful picture!” the former Dance Moms star gushed, adding two red heart emojis to hammer home her point.

Clearly, the proud mama feels her eldest daughter — Maddie is a big sister to fellow Dance Moms alum Mackenzie Ziegler — is pretty mature for her age. The Pennsylvania resident wrote about how proud she is of her two girls with growing up in the spotlight and how they’ve navigated the struggles that come with it in honor of International Women’s Day.

“I am so very proud of my girls, what strong young women they have become,” she wrote on Instagram on March 8. “The most important thing in my life is them and seeing how they stand up for what they believe and how they support each other and other young women! Let’s all celebrate all women today and every day.”

At the end of the day, Maddie clearly has a great head on her shoulders — and that shows in her dating history. Scroll through the gallery to get the scoop on all of Maddie Ziegler’s boyfriends, past and present!