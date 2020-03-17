Courtesy of Maddie Ziegler/Instagram

Ever since Maddie Ziegler shared a photo with her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, on March 16, fans have been eager to learn more about her beau. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

The 17-year-old started dating Eddie in 2019. Based on the snap the former Dance Moms star shared with Eddie, it’s clear she’s smitten with him. Besides, the two seem to share one major thing in common: they’re both passionate about the arts. While Maddie is a dancer, Eddie is a musician. The 18-year-old is a singer-songwriter from Australia. In addition, he also plays the bass and got his start as part of a band called Haze Trio.

It’s safe to assume the couple also relate over being in the spotlight. Considering she has millions of Instagram followers, while he has around 270k, they get a lot of positive attention as well as negative.

Instagram

When Maddie shared a photo snuggled up in bed with her beau, many followers did not react well. “We’re sending everyone calm and positive vibes,” she captioned the picture. One comment in particular got a lot of attention.

“This pic looks a little inappropriate,” wrote the follower. Luckily, Maddie’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, was there to defend the couple. “He has his shirt off for god’s sake! He’s a boy!” she replied.

If anything, the mom of two seems to be pretty supportive of their relationship. “Such a beautiful picture!” she commented on Maddie’s post.

It shouldn’t be so surprising Melissa approves of her daughter’s boyfriend. After all, the 51-year-old is all about positive vibes, and her kids, Maddie and Mackenzie, are part of the reason.

“I am so very proud of my girls, what strong young women they have become,” Melissa captioned an Instagram selfie with her daughters wrote on March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day. “The most important thing in my life is them and seeing how they stand up for what they believe and how they support each other and other young women! Let’s all celebrate all women today and every day.”

We love to see it!